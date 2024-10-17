Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,002 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,355,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,482,223,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,893,000 after acquiring an additional 86,824 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 24.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,979,000 after acquiring an additional 687,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 105.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,899,000 after purchasing an additional 114,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $106.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.12.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

