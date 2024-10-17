Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 10,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Alexis Depree sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,928,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.60.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JWN. Barclays upgraded Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

