Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Adeia worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,117,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,167,000 after buying an additional 132,718 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 11.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,755,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after buying an additional 390,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 6.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,748,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,737,000 after buying an additional 159,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Adeia by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,296,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 325,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Adeia by 1.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,846,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,796 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADEA opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Adeia Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Adeia ( NASDAQ:ADEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Adeia had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $87.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adeia Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Adeia’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

ADEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

