Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,388 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of LSB Industries worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LXU. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,450,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 457,139 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 34.1% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,971,000 after acquiring an additional 372,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 11.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 135,087 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries stock opened at $9.34 on Thursday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $668.22 million, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $140.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LXU shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of LSB Industries from $8.80 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

