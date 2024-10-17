Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.29% of LSI Industries worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 87.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

LYTS stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market cap of $487.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.87. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LSI Industries

In other LSI Industries news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,417.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Anthony Clark sold 33,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $485,632.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,261,212.43. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,417.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,903 shares of company stock worth $756,227 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

