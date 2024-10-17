Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDC. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 293.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Teradata by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 28.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Teradata Stock Up 0.7 %

TDC opened at $32.24 on Thursday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradata

In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.