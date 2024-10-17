Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $1.51 Million in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 200,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $3,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth approximately $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 131.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 203,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,475,000 after buying an additional 645,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.9 %

PAYO stock opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PAYO

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 228,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Itai Perry sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,904. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,500 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Payoneer Global Profile

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.