Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,294 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 30.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,924 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,991,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,194,000 after acquiring an additional 687,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 0.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,436,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,596,000 after acquiring an additional 26,186 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,184,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,615,000 after acquiring an additional 55,467 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXC Technology by 11.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,117,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,898,000 after purchasing an additional 215,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DXC Technology news, SVP Christopher Anthony Voci sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,789,652.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $21.01 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

