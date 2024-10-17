Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 10,934 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Guess? were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Guess? by 186.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Guess? by 72.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GES opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.87. Guess?, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50.

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $732.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

GES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

