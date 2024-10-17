Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $86.22.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 7.58%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on APOG. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.