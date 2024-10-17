Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 659 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,534,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,375,905,000 after buying an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,574,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $676,041,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,355,000 after acquiring an additional 186,849 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 398,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $154,665,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $445.52 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $458.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $429.48 and a 200-day moving average of $408.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Vertical Research started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.50.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

