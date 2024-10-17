Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 7,143 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $66.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.32. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $66.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.94.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Insider Transactions at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $12,618,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,592.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo purchased 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

