Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Worthington Steel worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WS. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,113,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $113,286,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel in the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WS opened at $34.51 on Thursday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53.

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.40 million. Worthington Steel had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Worthington Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

