Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,202 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.44% of Gambling.com Group worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 1,997.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 27.2% during the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 312,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAMB. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.85. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 22.13%. Research analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

