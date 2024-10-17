Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,632 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of Northwest Natural worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the third quarter worth approximately $964,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the second quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Northwest Natural by 1,040.1% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 68,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 62,927 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWN opened at $41.23 on Thursday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 85.96%.

NWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Northwest Natural from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

