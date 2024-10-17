Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Trims Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 15,377 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.14% of Oxford Industries worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Oxford Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $129,721.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,428 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,007.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $78.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.44 and a twelve month high of $113.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.16 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

