Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 1,005 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. POM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.38. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

