Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 2,480 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUSB. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 972,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 456,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David Kennon Inc raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. David Kennon Inc now owns 437,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUSB stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

