Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7,798.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 5,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 39,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $128.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $944.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.37.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

