Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 4,569 Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

PWV opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $43.93 and a one year high of $60.00.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

