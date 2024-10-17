Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $448,000 Holdings in VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Green Bond ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRNB. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $825,000. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 228,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GRNB stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. VanEck Green Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

