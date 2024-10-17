Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $216,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Trading Up 0.9 %

DEO opened at $135.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.96. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $119.48 and a 1 year high of $161.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

