Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $286,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 32.1% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 225,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 24.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 218,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHD stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.96.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.