Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $296,000 in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 23.6% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Guardant Health by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $59,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.11. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on GH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.
Guardant Health Profile
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
