Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAH opened at $164.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $114.69 and a 1-year high of $164.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average of $152.44.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

View Our Latest Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Insider Activity

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $149,185.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,207.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.