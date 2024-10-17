Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases Shares of 18,797 First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,797 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,651,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 9.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,502,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,025,000 after buying an additional 942,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,205,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,057,000 after buying an additional 370,722 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,321,000 after buying an additional 203,407 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 2,461,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,980,000 after acquiring an additional 141,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.94 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 8.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 59.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHB

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.