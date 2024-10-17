Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 206 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

Humana Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $255.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $319.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.00.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.