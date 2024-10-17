West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

West Mountain Environmental Corp., (CVE:WMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.02. West Mountain Environmental Corp., shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 19,000 shares changing hands.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.
West Mountain Environmental Corp., Company Profile
West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.
