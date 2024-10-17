Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as high as $14.50. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 271,142 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Stock Performance

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $722.42 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitestone REIT

In related news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,128.07. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.