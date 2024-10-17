Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.74.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.64. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 722,041 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 26.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,314,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,413,000 after purchasing an additional 691,191 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,310,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,203,000 after buying an additional 484,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 490,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,195,000 after buying an additional 375,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

