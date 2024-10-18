10,860 Shares in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

PSQ stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.