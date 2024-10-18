10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 113.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in 10x Genomics by 451.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 74.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of TXG opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.85. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $57.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $66,711.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $152,054.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,881,981.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock worth $316,794 over the last quarter. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

