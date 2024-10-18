12,964 Shares in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Purchased by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,986,004.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.25. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $35.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.73%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

