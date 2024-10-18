16,988 Shares in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,002 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth $96,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 161,879.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 131,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 249.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,201 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

BLFS stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioLife Solutions news, CRO Garrie Richardson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $77,118.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 114,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,097.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $232,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 317,716 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,428.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,089 shares of company stock valued at $599,847. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

