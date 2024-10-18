177,537 Shares in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 177,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPOA Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Maiden during the second quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Maiden by 48.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 14,425 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Maiden by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Maiden by 200.0% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Maiden by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 47,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Trading Down 0.5 %

MHLD stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.03 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 14.06% and a negative net margin of 34.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Maiden Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

