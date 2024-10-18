2,247 Shares in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,449,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $970,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of KKR stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.30. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

