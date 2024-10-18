2,474 Shares in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of XNTK stock opened at $199.62 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $129.48 and a twelve month high of $207.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.