385 Shares in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 385 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in MSCI by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Argus raised their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.14.

MSCI stock opened at $605.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $572.79 and its 200-day moving average is $526.20. The company has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

