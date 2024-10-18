40,589 Shares in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning bought a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 40,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Creative Planning owned about 0.06% of Titan International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Titan International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 117,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 46.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 344.4% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $517.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Titan International had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $532.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

