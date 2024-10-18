41,984 Shares in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,984 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRPN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Groupon by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,163 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Groupon by 28.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,722 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its position in Groupon by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 97,686 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The company has a market capitalization of $437.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coupon company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Northland Capmk raised shares of Groupon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Groupon in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Insider Transactions at Groupon

In other news, Director Jason Harinstein acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $159,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,531.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $52,017.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,696.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Harinstein purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,531.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

