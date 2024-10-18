4,224 Shares in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,367,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,084,000 after buying an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,804,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 919,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,147,000 after buying an additional 304,022 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $62.49.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

