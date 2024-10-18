447 Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 24.3% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 56.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.1373 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

