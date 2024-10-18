509 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 509 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $537.00 to $589.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.17.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $518.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $511.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.22. The stock has a market cap of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

