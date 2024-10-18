567,168 Shares in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF (NYSEARCA:MMKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 567,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MMKT. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MMKT opened at $100.30 on Friday. Texas Capital Government Money Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30.

