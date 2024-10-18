6,178 Shares in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 173,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,355,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:XT opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $61.60.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.