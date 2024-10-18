63,524 Shares in Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 63,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Metallus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Metallus during the third quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metallus during the 3rd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metallus in the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTUS opened at $15.07 on Friday. Metallus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $661.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43.

Metallus ( NYSE:MTUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). Metallus had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Metallus Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metallus Inc manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. The company offers special bar quality (SBQ) bars, seamless mechanical tubes, precision steel components, and billets that are used in gears, hubs, axles, crankshafts and motor shafts, oil country drill pipes, bits and collars, bearing races and rolling elements, bushings, fuel injectors, wind energy shafts, anti-friction bearings, artillery and mortar bodies, and other applications.

