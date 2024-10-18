6,786 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after purchasing an additional 260,727 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $127.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

