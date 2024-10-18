6,800 Shares in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCORFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.14% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

FCOR stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $49.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.85.

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

