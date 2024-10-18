82,987 Shares in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 82,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 1,318.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 621,200 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,417 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 264,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 186,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in SSR Mining by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 351,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 228,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Stock Down 1.0 %

SSRM stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. SSR Mining Inc. has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $14.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Free Report ) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SSR Mining had a negative net margin of 39.15% and a positive return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSRM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

SSR Mining Profile

(Free Report)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

