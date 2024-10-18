AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded AB Volvo (publ) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. AB Volvo has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

